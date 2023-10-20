FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issued By KeyCorp

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DRH stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

