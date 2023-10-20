FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Issued By Leede Jones Gab

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

ONCY opened at $1.62 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

