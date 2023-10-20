FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Thursday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.24 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.11 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.