FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issued By William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $95.44 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

