FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Cut by Analyst (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
