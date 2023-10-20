FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Cut by Analyst (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.