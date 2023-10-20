FY2023 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SL Green Realty in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.53. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 457.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

