FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lifted by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $27.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.67. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $26.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s FY2026 earnings at $37.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $601.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $649.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.24. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $334.04 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

