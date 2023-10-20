FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,028,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after buying an additional 455,107 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

