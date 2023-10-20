Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,155 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922,014. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

