Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 7.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.21.
In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE BX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. 1,749,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
