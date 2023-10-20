Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 2.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 815,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,785. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock valued at $160,704. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

