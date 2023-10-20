Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 8.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.10. 184,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,300. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.62 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average of $368.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

