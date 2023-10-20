Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 645 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 318,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $109.00. 1,993,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,202. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

