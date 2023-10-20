General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $237.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.