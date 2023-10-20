Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

