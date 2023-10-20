Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $152.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.15. 243,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,076. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $129.91 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

