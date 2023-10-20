Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $130.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $129.91 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.