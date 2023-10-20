Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 46,275 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Craig Warren Peters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50.
Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
