Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 46,275 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

