Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

