Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 15,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLP

Global Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.23). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,215 shares of company stock valued at $699,475. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 130,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.