Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.45

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 41905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

