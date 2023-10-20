GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in GMS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

