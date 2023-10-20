Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.72 million. On average, analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $688.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
