Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 163.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

