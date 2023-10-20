Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading Up 6.1%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 17,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 121,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
Golden Heaven Group Trading Up 4.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79.
About Golden Heaven Group
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
