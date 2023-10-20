Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRCL

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.