Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Granite Ridge Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 37.61% 24.71% 19.51% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.82% 23.97% 23.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million 1.72 $262.34 million N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $62.15 million 1.20 $13.48 million $0.43 5.26

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Ridge Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Ridge Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

