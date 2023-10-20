Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AJX. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

