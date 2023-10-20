Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $27.98 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $857.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

