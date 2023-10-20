Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $31.10

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $33.73. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 835 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

