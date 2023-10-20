GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

