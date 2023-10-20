Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 161,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,120. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

