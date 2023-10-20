Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,519 shares of company stock worth $1,164,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

