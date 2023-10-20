Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

Harleysville Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.21. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

