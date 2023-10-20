Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

