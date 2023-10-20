HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) & NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Financial Contrast

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA Group and HashiCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA Group $25.83 billion 0.64 $1.11 billion $0.72 16.26 HashiCorp $475.89 million 8.51 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -16.58

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA Group 3.61% 6.34% 2.54% HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA Group and HashiCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.67%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than NTT DATA Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HashiCorp beats NTT DATA Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

