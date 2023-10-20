Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

