Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 549 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

