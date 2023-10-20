Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 371.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.