Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 1,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 255.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FLQM stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

