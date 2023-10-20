Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 1,986 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

