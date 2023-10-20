Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 68 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

