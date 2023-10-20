Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.