Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 82.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 36.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 121.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

