HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 562,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

HDB stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

