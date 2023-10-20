Head-To-Head Analysis: QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.24 million 0.23 -$1.00 million N/A N/A iCAD $27.94 million 1.49 -$13.66 million ($0.49) -3.35

QHSLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QHSLab and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iCAD has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than QHSLab.

Volatility & Risk

QHSLab has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -63.78% -9,878.04% -42.36% iCAD -51.13% -36.14% -24.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats QHSLab on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

