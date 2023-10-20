Head-To-Head Comparison: Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) vs. Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Primis Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Primis Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Primis Financial 6.61% 3.24% 0.34%

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Primis Financial $147.40 million 1.31 $17.74 million $0.54 14.44

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Brunswick Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primis Financial beats Brunswick Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

