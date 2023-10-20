Head-To-Head Comparison: Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) & Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Union Dental alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Union Dental and Talkspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $119.57 million 2.70 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace.

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Union Dental has a beta of 5.08, indicating that its share price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Union Dental and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.45%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Union Dental.

About Union Dental

(Get Free Report)

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Dental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Dental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.