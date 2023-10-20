Head-To-Head Contrast: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -9,484.43% -7,017.74% -167.64% Daqo New Energy 31.45% 16.65% 14.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 0.28 -$19.75 million ($178.00) -0.01 Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.42 $1.82 billion $13.75 1.81

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 85.92%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

