Head to Head Contrast: United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

5.6% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 34.60% 19.94% 1.83% Fifth Third Bancorp 22.66% 16.92% 1.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.12 $18.68 million $6.90 5.38 Fifth Third Bancorp $9.35 billion 1.81 $2.45 billion $3.52 7.08

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorporation of Alabama. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats United Bancorporation of Alabama on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The company's Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

